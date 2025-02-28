Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 212,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 954,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,174.20. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.