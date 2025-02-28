Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.59, for a total value of $604,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,945,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,903,255.85. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,010. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,349 shares of company stock worth $14,121,177. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 16,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 5,742.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $200.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.90. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

