Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

