Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Permian Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

PR opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

