Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -99.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

