Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Porch Group traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 31953907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.84.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,034. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,457,915 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 223.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,058,653 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 128.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $800.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

See Also

