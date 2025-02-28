Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,704,000 after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teleflex by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Teleflex Trading Down 21.8 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $205.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.