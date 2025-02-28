Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,340 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.