Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.