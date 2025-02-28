Principal Securities Inc. Increases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 378.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brady by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

Brady stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

