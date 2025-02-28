Principal Securities Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 158.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

