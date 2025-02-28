Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 27,854 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

