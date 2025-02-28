Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,421 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 263,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,487,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,496,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 114,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $48.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

