Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 141,400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after buying an additional 1,855,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,248.14. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,990. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

