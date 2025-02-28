Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after buying an additional 2,749,365 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,767 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 557.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,006 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

