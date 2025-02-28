Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $290,023,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $47,195,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,259,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.35. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

