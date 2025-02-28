Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Addis & Hill Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 58,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $69.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

