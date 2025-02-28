Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $402.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.51 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.76 and a 200 day moving average of $448.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

