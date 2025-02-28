Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 207 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HACK opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.