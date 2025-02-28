Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,328 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

