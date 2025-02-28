Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $92.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.