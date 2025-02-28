Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Creekside Partners boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

