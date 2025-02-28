Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

