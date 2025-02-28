Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,693,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 96,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 57,057 shares in the last quarter.

VTES opened at $101.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

