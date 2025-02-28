Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Hologic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

