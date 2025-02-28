Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.49% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

