Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 323,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 328.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.07 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

