Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cloudflare by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 88.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of -639.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.71.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790,303.10. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,046 shares of company stock worth $81,243,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.