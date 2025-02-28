Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HSBC by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE HSBC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

