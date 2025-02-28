Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

