Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 177,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

