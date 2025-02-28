Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,724,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day moving average is $218.48.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

