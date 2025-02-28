Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIHY. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 647,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 249,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $710,000.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SIHY opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.