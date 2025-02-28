Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,903 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 107,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

