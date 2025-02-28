Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 83,014 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $628,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.