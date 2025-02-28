Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 283.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 524.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

