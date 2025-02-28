Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.6 %

HPE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

