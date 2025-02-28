Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,113 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

