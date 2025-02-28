Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,561 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Airlines by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $92.17 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

