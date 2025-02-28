Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reddit by 3,640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,499 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $159.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.63. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,213 shares in the company, valued at $45,781,476.40. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $2,466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,415,090.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,122 shares of company stock valued at $48,022,530 over the last ninety days.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

