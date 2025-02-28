PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $72,563,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 347,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 401,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 275,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,974,000 after buying an additional 233,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 4.5 %

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. The trade was a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $2,568,844.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,851,521.64. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

