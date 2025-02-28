Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 253.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Pure Cycle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.56. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 46.32%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

