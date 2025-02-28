RFG Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 108,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 4,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

