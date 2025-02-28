Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5,711.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

