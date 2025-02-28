Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

