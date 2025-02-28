Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

First Solar stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in shares of First Solar by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 1,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

