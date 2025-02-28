Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,759,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,583,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $1.0522 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

