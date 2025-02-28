Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,825. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

