Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 8.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

