Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JLL opened at $267.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.